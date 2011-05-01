Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Icon Resource 403

Icon Resource 403 icon resource iconresource 403 page
While designing the 404/403 pages for Icon Resource I was listening to the TRON: Reconfigured soundtrack and well, I just couldn't help myself.

http://www.iconresource.net/errors/403.html

Posted on May 1, 2011
I design camera apps and ride motorcycles. 📸🏍
