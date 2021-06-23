Joyanto Joy

Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP

Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP typography stationery adobe illustrator design soap cosmetics shampoo red branding color red logo stylish logo feminine fashion women logo feminine logo fashion logo pattern design pattern branding brand logo design logo
Brand Name- IEPP
This is a feminine fashion brand. They mainly sells feminine cosmetics. I have designed their branding design, pattern design. social media designs and stationery designs.

