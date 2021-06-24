Good for Sale
Vladimir Alexeev

Altaya

Vladimir Alexeev
Vladimir Alexeev
Hire Me
  • Save
Altaya plant motif ornament pattern mysterious forest plants sketch design illustration

Designer things

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on art-larek-for-home.creator-spring.com
Good for sale
Designer things
Download color palette

Designer things

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on art-larek-for-home.creator-spring.com
Good for sale
Designer things

A trip to Altai inspired me to a plant motif. A mysterious forest and majestic mountains fill everything with a magical spirit.

Сandy#67.pdf
400 KB
Download
Vladimir Alexeev
Vladimir Alexeev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Alexeev

View profile
    • Like