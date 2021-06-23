Tableplop Scene View

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The current scene view with the dark theme and right panels collapsed. This design is hard for smaller laptops to use because of the large spacing and fonts. A chief concern with redesigning it will be using fluid design to suit low to high resolutions equally.