Alex Stavrinou

Tableplop Scene View

Alex Stavrinou
Alex Stavrinou
  • Save
Tableplop Scene View dark web ui web design
Download color palette

The current scene view with the dark theme and right panels collapsed. This design is hard for smaller laptops to use because of the large spacing and fonts. A chief concern with redesigning it will be using fluid design to suit low to high resolutions equally.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Alex Stavrinou
Alex Stavrinou

More by Alex Stavrinou

View profile
    • Like