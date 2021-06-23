18Design

Hipa People 3D Characters

18Design
18Design
  • Save
Hipa People 3D Characters download ui8 trendy minimalism ui hero colors colorful 3d men 3d characters 3d people 3d illustration 3d character 3d illustration uidesign clean ui clean ui minimalism 18design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble mates! ❤️

Hipa People 🔥
Meet 18 bright 3D Characters. Use the pack to create stunning e-commerce projects with eye-catching graphics. Stay positive!

Hipa People ✨

💎 PNG Files / Size: 5000x5000

18 Design | Instagram

18Design
18Design

More by 18Design

View profile
    • Like