The Heydar Aliyev Center

The Heydar Aliyev Center zahahadidarchitects graphic design building architecture minimalist vector flat design inkscape illustration
The Heydar Aliyev Center is a 57,500 m2 (619,000 sq ft) building complex in Baku, Azerbaijan designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid and noted for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles. (source: Wikipedia)

