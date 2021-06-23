Rahul Kumar Bonula

Soccr - Fantasy Football Betting App

Rahul Kumar Bonula
Rahul Kumar Bonula
  • Save
Soccr - Fantasy Football Betting App branding design user experience logo graphic design ui illustration user interface mobile app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀

Soccr is an online engaging fantasy football betting app. It gives the fans more ways to win, whether the user likes to bet spreads, moneylines, teasers, props, parlays, or any of other betting options. It helps the users with the information whom they are playing against, so it's a fair matchup. It is currently available in Illinois and Colorado.

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
Email: rahulkumar.design@gmail.com

Rahul Kumar Bonula
Rahul Kumar Bonula

More by Rahul Kumar Bonula

View profile
    • Like