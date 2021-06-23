Soccr - Fantasy Football Betting App

Hi Dribbblers 🏀

Soccr is an online engaging fantasy football betting app. It gives the fans more ways to win, whether the user likes to bet spreads, moneylines, teasers, props, parlays, or any of other betting options. It helps the users with the information whom they are playing against, so it's a fair matchup. It is currently available in Illinois and Colorado.

