Brief History Of React Native

Back in 2011, Facebook started facing some problems. New features and updates were being added continuously, and their legacy system for the interface couldn’t just cope up with the increased workloads.

https://www.communicationcrafts.com/reactjs-vs-react-native/?cc=com&?utm_source=dribbble &utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=Reactjs-VS-React-Native-Two-Sides-of-the-Same-Coin