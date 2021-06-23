Anvar Shoe

Well, Be

Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe
  • Save
Well, Be branding logo illustration design ui concept art minimalistic
Download color palette

Brand identity and app icon for Well, Be.
The app made to help you develop the skills for a healthy mind.

anvarshoe.com | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe

More by Anvar Shoe

View profile
    • Like