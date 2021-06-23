Asier Bueno

A FLY ON A CAR | Digital animation 2020

A FLY ON A CAR | Digital animation 2020 keyframes design animation collage 2d
I really enjoyed designing and animating this scene for a music video. It was the first scene I did for that video. The video was three minutes approximately. This was the best scene. Shit happens.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
