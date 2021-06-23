Onteractive

UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 3

UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 3
The buttons should be placed in places where the user can easily find them or want to see them. Hence, they wouldn’t angrily look around in vain, searching for the buttons they needed.

So in order to know exactly where these locations are, we have to talk about human eye scanning patterns 😃

Stay tuned for the final 4th part - we will post soon!

