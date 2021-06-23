Rahul Kumar Bonula

Morning Basket - Vendor Management Application

Morning basket is a sophisticated Mobile ERP solution to milk, water and newspaper vendors. It enables the vendors to automate their orders, manage customers, billings and payments thereby assisting them to grab more business opportunities. It is the free app that helps you do it all—no matter what stage of business you’re in

Website: https://morningbasket.co.in/
IOS App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/morningbasket/id1464651164
Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.morningbasket

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
Email: rahulkumar.design@gmail.com

