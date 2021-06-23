Morning Basket - Vendor Management Application

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🏀
Morning basket is a sophisticated Mobile ERP solution to milk, water and newspaper vendors. It enables the vendors to automate their orders, manage customers, billings and payments thereby assisting them to grab more business opportunities. It is the free app that helps you do it all—no matter what stage of business you’re in
Website: https://morningbasket.co.in/
IOS App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/morningbasket/id1464651164
Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.morningbasket
