Storytype STD

Hochagi Typeface

Storytype STD
Storytype STD
  • Save
Hochagi Typeface motion graphics ui logo 3d illustration icon graphic design design branding app animation
Download color palette

Proudly present Hochagi Typeface, created by StoryType,
A serif modern bold typeface that has own unique style & modern look.

This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.

What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures & Alternates

Come and say hello over on Instagram
Enjoy our font and if you have any questions, you can contact us by email :
storytypestudio@gmail.com

Storytype STD
Storytype STD

More by Storytype STD

View profile
    • Like