🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Proudly present Hochagi Typeface, created by StoryType,
A serif modern bold typeface that has own unique style & modern look.
This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.
What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures & Alternates
Come and say hello over on Instagram
Enjoy our font and if you have any questions, you can contact us by email :
storytypestudio@gmail.com