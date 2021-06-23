Sushido (concept)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sushido est un mélange entre Sushi et Bushido. La coupe en diagonale du "H" et du "I" est inspiré du battōdō (l'art de la coupe avec un sabre Japonais) ou du Tameshigiri (test de coupe).
Sushido is a mixture between sushi and "bushido" (the way of the warrior). I wanted to have some "samurai" vibes in my design but not something stereotyped. I went for the "Tameshigiri (test cut)" approach. The "H" and "I" are cutted like a Tameshigiri.
photo by Kazunori Matsuo