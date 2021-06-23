Sushido (concept)

Sushido est un mélange entre Sushi et Bushido. La coupe en diagonale du "H" et du "I" est inspiré du battōdō (l'art de la coupe avec un sabre Japonais) ou du Tameshigiri (test de coupe).

Sushido is a mixture between sushi and "bushido" (the way of the warrior). I wanted to have some "samurai" vibes in my design but not something stereotyped. I went for the "Tameshigiri (test cut)" approach. The "H" and "I" are cutted like a Tameshigiri.

photo by Kazunori Matsuo