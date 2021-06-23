Milan Donsu

ADIDAS ARCHETIC FOOTBALL LANDING PAGE - PART 2/3

ADIDAS ARCHETIC FOOTBALL LANDING PAGE - PART 2/3 black blue red graphic design grid photo grid thumbnail shoes soccer landing page logo illustration ui design sport football adidas branding ui ux ux
An Adidas project I made back in 2019 for the football landing page. At this time Adidas was launching the new Archetic line. Focussing on football shoes: X, Predator, Nemesis and Copa.

