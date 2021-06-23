AZIMUT - Made of Travel

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nous avons réalisé le logotype de la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. Nous avons aussi réalisés les illustrations et une typographie pour la première collection, Oroshi, qui est inspirée du Japon.
We created the logotype of the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. We also created the illustrations and a typography for the first collection, Orishi, which is inspired by Japan.