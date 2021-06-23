AZIMUT - Made of Travel

Nous avons réalisé le logotype de la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. Nous avons aussi réalisés les illustrations et une typographie pour la première collection, Oroshi, qui est inspirée du Japon.

We created the logotype of the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. We also created the illustrations and a typography for the first collection, Orishi, which is inspired by Japan.