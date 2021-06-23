Shubhangi Hasoriya

TechPipe

Designed ecommerce website from where customer can buy plumbing accessories.
This serves as a detail page for employees Here you can see employees, statuses and manage them.

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.

For work, inquiry drop an email
hasoriyashubhu99@gmail.com

