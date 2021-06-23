Amanda Hlatshwayo

Credit card checkout form dailyui002 creditcardcheckout dailyui ui appdesign africa uidesign design
DailyUI:002

Hello :)

It's day 2 of the challenge and today the task was to create a credit card checkout form. Tried to go for the neumorphism look on the card, which is one of 2021's biggest trends. I'm planning to play around with this more. #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
