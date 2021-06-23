Jakub Kośla
Selfmade Energy - Behance case study

design process nature responsive web design admin panel branding font and colors style guide behance case study comparison site renewable energy landing page web design ecology solar panels green energy web app startup
Selfmade Energy is a Django-powered comparison service that allows homeowners to find out which solar system installers boast the most competitive offers in their region. It's the 1st renewable energy provider comparison system in Europe.

Check out Behance case study.

