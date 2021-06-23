Vpin Babu

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

Character / Sport / Boxing 🥊

As a creative exercise, I have created few characters based on certain sport. To start with, meet this guy here who is into Boxing.

Created in Procreate
🙏 You're most welcome to visit my Instagram handle
👉🏼 https://www.instagram.com/vpinbabu

