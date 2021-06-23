Vladislav Nikonov

Fashion Store Mobile App

Vladislav Nikonov
Vladislav Nikonov
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashion Store Mobile App app ux ui user interface fashion mobile design design app mobile ui mobile app app design e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce design
Download color palette

My new exploration of the Fashion store mobile app. Hope you like it!

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press «L» if you love it.

Contact me: men7or@gmail.com

Vladislav Nikonov
Vladislav Nikonov
UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Vladislav Nikonov

View profile
    • Like