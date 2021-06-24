Mateusz Beczek

Music Player App Design

Music Player App Design lyrics radio playlist album android apple spotify play streaming ux ui app songs app artist app artist song music app player app player music
Hi guys!
I would like to show you may new concept for music player app 😁

Layout is simple and useful. You can look new songs by hashtags.
This is comfortable way to search new artists and songs.

I wait for your opinion and share this shot if you like. 🙃

I am open to cooperation and to face new challenges, so If you need any help,
let me know. 👇
luckyhorseds@gmail.com

--------

UI/UX Design & Illustrator
