Music Player App Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I would like to show you may new concept for music player app 😁
Layout is simple and useful. You can look new songs by hashtags.
This is comfortable way to search new artists and songs.
I wait for your opinion and share this shot if you like. 🙃
I am open to cooperation and to face new challenges, so If you need any help,
let me know. 👇
luckyhorseds@gmail.com
--------