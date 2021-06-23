Sandeep Singh

The Bill Splitter

Sandeep Singh
Download color palette

Hey Guys, here is another recreation of a beautifull app's interface called Orix Bill Splitter. This app helps you to split the bills among bunch of people and you can adjust it with your convenience too. Please share your valuable feedback in the comment section.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
