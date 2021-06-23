Daniyal Ali

Figma Practice

Daniyal Ali
Daniyal Ali
Hire Me
  • Save
Figma Practice banner website landing page rebound design ux
Download color palette

Transistioning to figma and practicing using this incredible shot!

214bd3ac7fb582c1d50a86ce8392a767
Rebound of
Enef - NFT Marketplace Website
By Adhiari Subekti
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Daniyal Ali
Daniyal Ali
Hi, welcome to my design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Daniyal Ali

View profile
    • Like