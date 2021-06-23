Kung YuHan

厚石投资品牌标识

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
  • Save
厚石投资品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
Download color palette

重新设计的厚石资本商标，因为它的旧标识既不符合高端投资公司的形象，也没有传达出对应的品牌价值。设计需要体现出产品的金融属性与值得信赖的高品质。所以设计师以简约的外观为主线，巧妙的糅合了字母H与字母S，留白的分界即反映出品牌的名称，组成的💲符号也表达了品牌的行业含义。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

More by Kung YuHan

View profile
    • Like