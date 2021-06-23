Kung YuHan

神经科学是知乎大V赵思嘉小姐的个人公众号品牌，愉悦与知识并重的内容定位，针对追求快乐学习的观众群体。设计师从神经科学的文字结构上获得灵感，设计了以文字图形化为主要表现手法的同时可以应用于中英文场合的Logo表现形式。完美融合的文字与图形是东方式的极简。图形中大脑元素的应用同时凸显了整合性、概念性、纯粹性以及公众号的内容取向。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
