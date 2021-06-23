Kunal Deshpande

User task flow

Kunal Deshpande
Kunal Deshpande
  • Save
User task flow design ui ux
Download color palette

Working on a restaurant app project. I like to share a task flow design of a user. You check my work here - www.behance.net/kunal_deshpande

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Kunal Deshpande
Kunal Deshpande

More by Kunal Deshpande

View profile
    • Like