Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Regi Pangestu
Enver Studio

SAQU - Finance Management Dashboard ✨

Regi Pangestu
Enver Studio
Regi Pangestu for Enver Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
SAQU - Finance Management Dashboard ✨ finance dashboard management minimalist uidesign clean ui financial uiux wallet design interface web design money dashboard ui
SAQU - Finance Management Dashboard ✨ finance dashboard management minimalist uidesign clean ui financial uiux wallet design interface web design money dashboard ui
SAQU - Finance Management Dashboard ✨ finance dashboard management minimalist uidesign clean ui financial uiux wallet design interface web design money dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. Preview 1.png
  2. Preview 2.png
  3. MacBook Pro - 1.png

Hi Folks !! This is my latest exploration of finance management dashboard. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks !

Enver Studio
Enver Studio
Hire Us

More by Enver Studio

View profile
    • Like