Awwwards Young Jury 2021 – Krystian Zun

I'm happy to share that I have been selected to join the Awwwards Young Jury 2021! 💖

When I first started out in design, I would regularly visit Awwwards for inspiration and to further my design knowledge. I've always been in awe of the fantastic community that is behind this initiative as it has impacted me and others so much.

I feel honoured to be able to be a part of this community and be given the opportunity to contribute and shape the future of digital design. ✨

Excited to start a new adventure with Awwwwards and witness amazing work from around the world. 🌎🔥

