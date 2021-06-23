Awwwards Young Jury 2021 – Krystian Zun

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm happy to share that I have been selected to join the Awwwards Young Jury 2021! 💖
When I first started out in design, I would regularly visit Awwwards for inspiration and to further my design knowledge. I've always been in awe of the fantastic community that is behind this initiative as it has impacted me and others so much.
I feel honoured to be able to be a part of this community and be given the opportunity to contribute and shape the future of digital design. ✨
Excited to start a new adventure with Awwwwards and witness amazing work from around the world. 🌎🔥
Awwwards Jury Profile