这是一家英语教育领域的新兴品牌，该项目充分考虑了企业的用户环境。通过正负形的运用，创造了一套易于识别且特征明显的视觉标识。标识设计的灵感来自企业“动嘴说”的宣传重点，圆润亲切的图形结构赋予了标识平易近人的风格。以英国国旗为基础确定了企业物料与应用的色彩基调。巧妙的处理了英字的结构，形成了代表“动嘴说”的对话气泡。这一生动的特性被灵活的运用在多种印刷品与网络媒体上。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318