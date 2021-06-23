Outcrowd

Bubble - Mobile App Design

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Bubble - Mobile App Design ui design colors application design ios illustrations design illustration clean minimal language app ux design ui ux app design mobile design mobile application design mobile app design
Download color palette

Nowadays learning a new language is no longer just for the records, especially if we talk about English language.

This is a must thing if you want to grow, learn something new or just travel somewhere abroad.

As we spend a lot of time in our smartphones it is a great new tool and way to learn language on-the-go.

Here is the part of the great project.
Bubble - Mobile App Design for English language lessons.

✔ Illustrations
✔ UI/UX design

Speaking about Mobile Apps, you should keep in mind which businesses definitely should have them and don’t forget that UX is very important for the apps.

***

Have a project in mind? hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like