Nowadays learning a new language is no longer just for the records, especially if we talk about English language.
This is a must thing if you want to grow, learn something new or just travel somewhere abroad.
As we spend a lot of time in our smartphones it is a great new tool and way to learn language on-the-go.
Here is the part of the great project.
Bubble - Mobile App Design for English language lessons.
✔ Illustrations
✔ UI/UX design
Speaking about Mobile Apps, you should keep in mind which businesses definitely should have them and don’t forget that UX is very important for the apps.
