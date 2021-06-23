Communication Crafts

React Architecture Diagram For Building Large Web Applications

React Architecture Diagram For Building Large Web Applications
React architecture’s many efficient libraries: Immutable.js, Redux-saga &Redux are the secret ingredients to build highly scalable, performance-driven
React apps.

https://www.communicationcrafts.com/react-architecture-best-practices-and-tips-from-experts/?cc=com&?utm_source=dribbble&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=React-Architecture-Best-Practices-Tips-From-Experts

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
