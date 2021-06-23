Figma Form Template

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Auto-layout, Components and Variants Flexible Form Template in Figma.
At one point or another, all designers are faced with the inevitable task to design a form. The more often I do it, the more commonalities I see. Most forms have input fields, drop downs, checkboxes, toggles, radio buttons and Call to Actions. Therefore, why not stack them in a single template, auto-layout them and reveal each component when it is needed. This Figma template allows you to resize the components across breakpoints, to adjust them as you wish on the screen thanks to the auto layout capabilities and to replace the different states through variants. It sure saves me some time. I hope you enjoy it 🙂
This is the Figma link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/990715552114977823
Copy and use on our own canvas.