名古食居品牌标识

名古食居品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
名古食居室一家专营日本料理的中国品牌。构思上采用了明确的日本书道元素，同时融合了中国书法的一些特点，试图将烹饪美食所需要的耐心、时间与工匠精神通过优雅的设计传达出来。该设计整体采用了高饱和度的蓝色作为主色调，体现出日本料理“水”这一主要特点，以与中式“火”的料理区别开来。深蓝色也代表海洋，展现出原料的诗意。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
