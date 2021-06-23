🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
名古食居室一家专营日本料理的中国品牌。构思上采用了明确的日本书道元素，同时融合了中国书法的一些特点，试图将烹饪美食所需要的耐心、时间与工匠精神通过优雅的设计传达出来。该设计整体采用了高饱和度的蓝色作为主色调，体现出日本料理“水”这一主要特点，以与中式“火”的料理区别开来。深蓝色也代表海洋，展现出原料的诗意。
