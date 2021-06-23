Faikar | Logo Designer

Spark Media Logo Design

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
  • Save
Spark Media Logo Design star spark camera identity flat entertaiment fun shape geomtric playful business company media brand design logomark simple logo modern branding
Download color palette

My logo design exploration to create a logo for a media company that conveys playful and fun vibes. The concept is the combination of the sparkle symbol ✨ with a camera in geometrical shape.

What do you think about this design? Feel free to share your thoughts, it makes me improve my logo design skill.

I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like