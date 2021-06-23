Kung YuHan

N37品牌标识

N37是一家位于重庆渝北的购物中心。将北纬37度的概念特化为简单却震撼的设计，让N37购物中心的形象深深的烙印在顾客的脑海中是委托所希望达到的主要目的。因此设计师选用了文字特化与组合的表现手法，通过直观的黑白色，表现出品牌能够提供直接有效的解决方式，以此表现N37希望传达的执行力与干练，并藉由此深深的影响着每一个来到N37的顾客。

