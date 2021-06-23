Samudra Roy

Music player app mockup. My first design :D

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
  • Save
Music player app mockup. My first design :D mockup design app player music logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello peeps!

This is my first time on dribble. I created a minimalistic music app, inspired by you lot.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section! Would love any feedback. Cheers!!

Also would love to do any work provided.
Email : samudraroy10@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

More by Samudra Roy

View profile
    • Like