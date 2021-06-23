Singgih Nugroho

Bon Voyage Fella

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho
  • Save
Bon Voyage Fella vector minimal design illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Farewell card for a co-worker.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho

More by Singgih Nugroho

View profile
    • Like