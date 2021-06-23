Kung YuHan

中文联盟品牌标识

中文联盟品牌标识 branding illustration design brand logo
来自法国的中文联盟品牌致力于在国际环境中传播中国文化。该项目充分考虑了品牌应用的多变性、灵活性与传达性。将客户所要求的汉字元素、世界了解中国的大门、无穷大符号三者有机的结合了起来。设计师选择了红色作为标志的主色调，在简约与国际化的设计背景下为整个概念增加了浓厚的中国元素。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

