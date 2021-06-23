🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
来自法国的中文联盟品牌致力于在国际环境中传播中国文化。该项目充分考虑了品牌应用的多变性、灵活性与传达性。将客户所要求的汉字元素、世界了解中国的大门、无穷大符号三者有机的结合了起来。设计师选择了红色作为标志的主色调，在简约与国际化的设计背景下为整个概念增加了浓厚的中国元素。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318