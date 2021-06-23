🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
劲力酒店是一份logo升级委托。由于创始人李劲松、李亚力兄妹的个人需求，希望尽量突出“松树”这一主题并尽量表达蒸蒸日上的美好寓意。所以在设计时使用了一个重叠的三角形元素来拟态松树，整体结构相比原稿更加现代与理性，期望塑造一种理智干练的形象。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318