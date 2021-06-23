Singgih Nugroho

Glass, Light, Plantation

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho
  • Save
Glass, Light, Plantation vector minimal design illustrator illustration
Download color palette

The reflection and refraction are quite tricky but I think I nailed it and I surely was enjoying the process.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho

More by Singgih Nugroho

View profile
    • Like