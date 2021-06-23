Sorbet

Bokoblin

Bokoblin sketch breathofthewild legendofzelda loz procreate creature bokoblin botw2 botw character illustration
  1. SorbetDraws_Bokoblin_CharacterDesign_Concept Skecth&Colour.jpg
  2. SorbetDraws_Bokoblin_CharacterDesign_Rough Sketch.jpg

After watching the Nintendo Direct last week I had to get this out of my system. What did you think of the BOTW 2 trailer?

I can’t wait to smash these little guys again 😋

About 8 hours in Procreate

