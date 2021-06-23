Banexcoin Landing

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi friends! 😺🤘 I share the landing of the project that I am creating with my brother and my wife, it is an exchange that promises a lot called Banexcoin, very soon much more of this incredible project, it is vital to mention that this the prototype and the design are created 100 % in Adobe Xd, also if you notice that the prices of cryptocurrencies are very high, I want them to be at those prices again hahaha, let's go up! Have a wonderful day!! 🥳🤘
