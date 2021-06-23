Shruti Anantharaman

NCT 127's Regulate

NCT 127's Regulate album design graphic design design
In this personal project, I wanted to redesign NCT 127's 1st Repackage Album 'NCT#127 Regulate'. It is inspired by the group's music videos for 'Regular' and 'Simon Says'.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
