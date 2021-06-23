🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
SL STUDIO是由Susan与Lincon两位服装设计师的个人品牌形象设计。该项目为了体现SL STUDIO的专业性，在整体形象上使用了相互缠绕的等距线条组成了两位设计师的姓氏首字母。视觉标识的设计秉承了优雅的极简主义通过线条与黑白两色的运用，创造了一套简约有力的视觉标识。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318