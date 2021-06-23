Iryna Bykova

Univisia

Iryna Bykova
Iryna Bykova
Hire Me
  • Save
Univisia logotype identity letters typography typo type logo branding
Download color palette

What: Branding Identity
Project: Univisia
Typography: TT Tunnels
Where: Lviv, Ukraine

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Iryna Bykova
Iryna Bykova
Minimalism meets function. Bring soul into product.
Hire Me

More by Iryna Bykova

View profile
    • Like