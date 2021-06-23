The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribblers,
To me knowledge is everything. Whatever the field a person likes, gives him knowledge. So 'weLearn' an app where we learn from many fields and where we share what we know. You can upload videos, articles, books, tips plus can go live to share what you know. And you can learn from others as well!
Check the design in my béhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122092743/WeLearn
Let's share what we know because knowledge is the POWER!
Thanks :)