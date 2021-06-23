Chathu Rashmini

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini
  • Save
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge! app design ui ux
Download color palette

Hey dribblers,

To me knowledge is everything. Whatever the field a person likes, gives him knowledge. So 'weLearn' an app where we learn from many fields and where we share what we know. You can upload videos, articles, books, tips plus can go live to share what you know. And you can learn from others as well!

Check the design in my béhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122092743/WeLearn

Let's share what we know because knowledge is the POWER!

Thanks :)

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini

More by Chathu Rashmini

View profile
    • Like