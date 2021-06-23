Kung YuHan

非左即右品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
该设计的主要目的是要在视觉上使客户从互联网家具品牌的设计中脱颖而出。logo的设计秉承了日式logo古拙端庄的风格特点与禅宗式的极简主义。在品牌设计和推广上运用了直观而稳重的结构元素。

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
