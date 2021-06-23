🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
该设计的主要目的是要在视觉上使客户从互联网家具品牌的设计中脱颖而出。logo的设计秉承了日式logo古拙端庄的风格特点与禅宗式的极简主义。在品牌设计和推广上运用了直观而稳重的结构元素。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318