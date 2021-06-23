Aloysius Patrimonio

San Bernardino Mountains and Mojave Desert WPA Poster Art

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
San Bernardino Mountains and Mojave Desert WPA Poster Art nature
Download color palette

WPA poster art of San Bernardino Mountains, Mojave Desert and northwestern Colorado Desert within Sand to Snow National Monument, California United States done in works project administration style.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like