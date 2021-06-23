Aloysius Patrimonio

Chimney Rock and Companion Rock in Colorado USA WPA

Chimney Rock and Companion Rock in Colorado USA WPA natural
WPA poster art of Chimney Rock and Companion Rock within the Chimney Rock National Monument part of San Juan National Forest in Colorado United States done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
